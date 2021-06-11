Incent (INCNT) Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $227,971.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00153563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00187706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.01109465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,800.43 or 1.00147479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.