Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down to $87.53

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.53, but opened at $85.00. Incyte shares last traded at $83.82, with a volume of 3,890 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

