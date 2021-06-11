Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 12,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,875. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

