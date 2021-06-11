Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 12,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,875. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.
About Indiva
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.