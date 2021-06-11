Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,042. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

IDEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

