Industrial Alliance Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$2.60 price objective on the stock.

OSIIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Osino Resources stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Osino Resources has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

