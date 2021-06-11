Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
IFNNY stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
