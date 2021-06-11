Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IFNNY stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

