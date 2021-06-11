Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

INFN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 696,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,748. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Infinera by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

