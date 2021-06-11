Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45). Informa shares last traded at GBX 557.80 ($7.29), with a volume of 1,775,352 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.78.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

