ING Groep NV Acquires 2,145 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.