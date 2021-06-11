ING Groep NV Acquires 3,494 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 78,941 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.