ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.14% of Noble Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.