ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.19% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SPH stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.