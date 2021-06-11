ING Groep NV Buys 11,648 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

