ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 759,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Sunoco worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Sunoco stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

