ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.40 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

