ING Groep NV Has $1.39 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ING Groep NV raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

