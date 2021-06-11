ING Groep NV Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

