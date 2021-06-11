ING Groep NV Has $1.70 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,824 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,357,000 after buying an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RCI opened at $51.63 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.49%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

