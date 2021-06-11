ING Groep NV Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,953 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.