ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $148.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

