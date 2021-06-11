ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,749 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $119.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.