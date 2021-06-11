ING Groep NV Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.