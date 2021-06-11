ING Groep NV Purchases 1,441 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.08 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

