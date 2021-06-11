ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 5,480 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $344.98 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $351.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.