ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.