ING Groep NV Sells 140,034 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,034 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

