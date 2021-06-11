ING Groep NV Sells 442 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $242.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.58.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

