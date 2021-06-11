ING Groep NV Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB opened at $78.76 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

