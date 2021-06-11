Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $222.54 million and $23.49 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00021667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00780115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00085909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,516,512 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

