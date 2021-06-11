Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0017

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $723,643.75 and approximately $8,950.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00810904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

