InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Trading Up 0%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). Approximately 130,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 121,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.99 ($0.48).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 171,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £70,209.22 ($91,728.80).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

