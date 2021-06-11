InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $10.23. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 754,063 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

