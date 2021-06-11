Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies Sells 33,750 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Kies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,708. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

