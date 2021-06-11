Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells $385,735.35 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,708. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.