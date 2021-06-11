Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,941 shares of company stock worth $1,304,580 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 482,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 3,751,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

