Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Insider Sells $93,584.26 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 3,754,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.