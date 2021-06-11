InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $151,462.47 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00439368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.01142422 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,483,898 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.