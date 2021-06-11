Insider Buying: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,571,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,449. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

