Insider Buying: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,571,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,449. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

