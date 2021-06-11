Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,275,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,405,684.14.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$22,980.00.

BNE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.21. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.82.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

