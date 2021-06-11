Insider Buying: ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) Insider Purchases 3,146,506 Shares of Stock

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) insider Victor Rosenberg acquired 3,146,506 shares of ClearVue Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$786,626.50 ($561,876.07).

About ClearVue Technologies

ClearVue Technologies Limited provides building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solutions worldwide. It offers its products for homes, vehicles, mobiles, public spaces, commercial buildings, and agriculture applications. The company was formerly known as Tropiglas Technologies Limited and changed its name to ClearVue Technologies.

