Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Buys 1,026 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $13,286.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,383.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 44,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

