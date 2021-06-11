Insider Buying: Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Buys 473,325 Shares of Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) insider Andrew Kroger bought 473,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,397.00 ($121,712.14).

Andrew Kroger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryosite alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Kroger purchased 820,894 shares of Cryosite stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$295,521.84 ($211,087.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56,572.20.

Cryosite Limited engages in the supply chain logistics and management of pharmaceutical products used in clinical trials, and biological materials in Australia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns, and biological storage services to the clinical trial and research industry.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryosite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryosite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.