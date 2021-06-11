Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Acquires 1,820 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DXC Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 1,786,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,889. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.