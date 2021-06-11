Insider Buying: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,268,975 Shares of Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,731,025 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,462,050.00.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. 260,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,971. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

