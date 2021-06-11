Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Insider Purchases 18,180 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) insider Russell Barrans purchased 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,725.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 468,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 87,046,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

