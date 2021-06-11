Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires 209 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £171.38 ($223.91).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

