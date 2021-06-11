Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires 20,974 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GLP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,356. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $920.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

