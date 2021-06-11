Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Acquires 19,292 Shares of Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REVG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 4,493,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,744. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.