Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys 57 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($195.11).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).

On Thursday, March 25th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.58. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £657.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

