Insider Buying: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Purchases 31,529 Shares of Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TREC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,374. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth $152,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 527,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.